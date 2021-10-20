DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DLocal Limited is a technology-first payments platform enabling enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets. It operates principally in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. DLocal Limited is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

DLO traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. 2,770,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.16. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

