Dodge & Cox Acquires 2,783,028 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.5% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 1.09% of Novartis worth $2,231,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,673. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $188.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

