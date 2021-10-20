Dodge & Cox Boosts Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 260.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,947,004 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 2.40% of Honda Motor worth $1,334,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,311 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 44.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $355,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE HMC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $97.92 earnings per share. Honda Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

