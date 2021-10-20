Dodge & Cox Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares during the quarter. Sanofi comprises about 2.4% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,700,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.12. 24,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,457. The company has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

