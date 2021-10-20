Dodge & Cox Purchases 261,944 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dodge & Cox raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 261,944 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for 2.3% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,512,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,343. The stock has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

