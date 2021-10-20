Dodge & Cox Purchases 9,280,144 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 214.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.06% of Incyte worth $1,143,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Incyte by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Incyte by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 27,708 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Incyte by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.67. 8,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,981. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $64.08 and a 52-week high of $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.