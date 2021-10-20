Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) shares fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. 666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRLGF. Clarus Securities raised their price objective on Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Desjardins raised their target price on Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Dominion Lending Centres alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.