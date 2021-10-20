Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $180.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $167.91 on Wednesday. Dover has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

