Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average of $156.94. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46.

Get Dover alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.