Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Down to $24.62

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.62, but opened at $24.01. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 4,760 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRQ shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dril-Quip has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $887.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 9,173.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 62.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

