DubaiCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00044595 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00019416 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005218 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

