DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Hits $16.69

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.69 or 0.00026146 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $17.32 million and $128,135.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00064731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00070088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00103235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,018.45 or 1.00285434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.62 or 0.06011670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00021556 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

