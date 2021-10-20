Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,793,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339,189 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty makes up 4.2% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Duke Realty worth $226,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $41,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DRE traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,169. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on DRE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

