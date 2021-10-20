Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.48. 10,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,245,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock worth $58,944,455. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.