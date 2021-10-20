DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DZSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 104,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $310.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.34.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). DZS had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.45 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the second quarter worth $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the second quarter worth $130,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DZS by 21.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the first quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

