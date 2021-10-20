E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Michael Farlekas Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 40,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.58.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in E2open Parent by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,973,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,444 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 26.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,603,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.