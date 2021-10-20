E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Michael Farlekas Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 40,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ETWO stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.58.
E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
About E2open Parent
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.
