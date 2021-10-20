Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $159.50 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.70.

NYSE:EXP opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.24. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

