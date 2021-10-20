Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $10.45

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $10.06. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 3,126 shares trading hands.

ESTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

The firm has a market cap of $812.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $94,652,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

