East West Bancorp (EWBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.14. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in East West Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of East West Bancorp worth $64,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

