Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 17,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,944,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a positive return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 216.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

