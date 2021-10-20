Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.

NYSE EFT opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

