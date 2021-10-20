eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Shares Up 7.7%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDDRF. Oddo Bhf began coverage on eDreams ODIGEO in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eDreams ODIGEO in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

