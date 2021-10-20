Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,877,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,857 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $194,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

