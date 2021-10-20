EJF Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLBL. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBL opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

