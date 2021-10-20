EJF Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVSB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,958,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KVSB opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

