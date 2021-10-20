Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.30. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.52 and a twelve month high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$286.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.