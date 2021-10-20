Eli Lilly and Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend by 42.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $242.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $35,065,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

