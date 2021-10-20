Elizabeth (Betsy) Donaghey Purchases 1,600 Shares of Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) insider Elizabeth (Betsy) Donaghey bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$30.11 ($21.51) per share, with a total value of A$48,171.20 ($34,408.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Ampol’s previous Interim dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ampol’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

