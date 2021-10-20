Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Update

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 81,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

EARN opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 84,414 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.