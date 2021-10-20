Elrond Price Reaches $241.34 on Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and $113.48 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $241.34 or 0.00365827 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00091130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000607 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00034555 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,594,987 coins and its circulating supply is 19,616,629 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

