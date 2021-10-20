Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.65 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

