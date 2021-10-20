Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $17,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $208,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3,171.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 99,992 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $12,624,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EHC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

