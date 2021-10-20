Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 26.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $196,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $113.88.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

