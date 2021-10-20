Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.31.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded down 0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 25.96. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $255,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

