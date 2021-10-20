Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENRFF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

OTCMKTS ENRFF opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

