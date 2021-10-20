Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) – William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Engagesmart in a report released on Monday, October 18th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Engagesmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

ESMT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Engagesmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

ESMT stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.