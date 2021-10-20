Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Engagesmart stock opened at $32.95 on Monday. Engagesmart has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

