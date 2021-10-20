EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,560,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $93,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $2,369,000. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.1% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 85,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $988,000. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENLC. US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of ENLC opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

