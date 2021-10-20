EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Barclays

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,609,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,396,000 after purchasing an additional 738,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after buying an additional 3,962,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,883 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 145,432 shares in the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

