EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Raised to $9.00 at Raymond James

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENLC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $8.35 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

