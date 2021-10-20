Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 1,500 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Park National were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Park National in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 136.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $87.81 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $115.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.44%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

