Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 2,300 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 34.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STBA opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

STBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

