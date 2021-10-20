Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 800 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $428,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,473,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $76,013.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,938. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

ALG stock opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.57. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.87 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.