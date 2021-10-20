Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,710 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at about $1,372,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

