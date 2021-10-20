Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,628,000 after acquiring an additional 67,942 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,097,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

