Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $624,000 Investment in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $948.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.20.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.