Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

ETTX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ ETTX opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $153.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.72. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

