EOSDT Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $2,339.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00067675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00070874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.63 or 0.00101115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,075.31 or 1.00266987 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.43 or 0.06170662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021157 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT's genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT's total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT's official website is eosdt.com. EOSDT's official message board is medium.com/equilibrium_eosdt. EOSDT's official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

