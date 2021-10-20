Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Up to $27.25

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.25, but opened at $28.16. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 31,792 shares trading hands.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.