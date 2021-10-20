Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 538.0 days.

EQGPF traded up $12.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.08. 111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $127.08.

EQGPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.35 price objective (down previously from C$87.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.12.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

